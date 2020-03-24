BREAKING: Number of confirmed Coronavirus cases in Nigeria increase to 44

The NCDC made this known via its Twitter handle on Tuesday.

NCDC tweeted, “Two new cases of #COVID19 have been confirmed in Nigeria: one in FCT and one in Bauchi.

“The cases have travel history to Germany and the United Kingdom.

“As of 06:25 pm on 24th of March, there are 44 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria. Two have been discharged with one death.”

For a breakdown of cases by states in real time, Currently;

Lagos- 29

FCT- 8

Ogun- 3

Ekiti- 1

Oyo- 1

Edo- 1

Bauchi-1 Total: 44 confirmed cases#COVID19Nigeria

