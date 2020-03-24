Home | News | General | BREAKING: Number of confirmed Coronavirus cases in Nigeria increase to 44
COVID-19: Nigerian Vice President Yemi Osinbajo under 14 days self-isolation
India on total lock-down over Coronavirus, 1.3 Billion citizens forced to stay at home

BREAKING: Number of confirmed Coronavirus cases in Nigeria increase to 44



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 2 hours 44 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments




The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has announced two new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of persons infected in the country to 44.

The NCDC made this known via its Twitter handle on Tuesday.

NCDC tweeted, “Two new cases of #COVID19 have been confirmed in Nigeria: one in FCT and one in Bauchi.

“The cases have travel history to Germany and the United Kingdom.

“As of 06:25 pm on 24th of March, there are 44 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria. Two have been discharged with one death.”

For a breakdown of cases by states in real time, please see https://t.co/zQrpNeOfet

Currently;
Lagos- 29
FCT- 8
Ogun- 3
Ekiti- 1
Oyo- 1
Edo- 1
Bauchi-1

Total: 44 confirmed cases#COVID19Nigeria

— NCDC (@NCDCgov) March 24, 2020
UPDATE - 24/3/2020

Currently;
Lagos- 29
FCT- 8
Ogun- 3
Ekiti- 1
Oyo- 1
Edo- 1
Bauchi-1

Total: 44 confirmed cases #COVID19Nigeria#covidー19 pic.twitter.com/BgTYk31l36

— NigerianEye (@Nigerianey) March 24, 2020

Please follow us on Twitter @nigerianey for fresh updates

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 191