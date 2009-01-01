Coronavirus: Osun senator in self-isolation after UK trip

The lawmaker representing Osun Central District in the Senate, Ajibola Basiru, is self-isolating after his trip to the United Kingdom.

Basiru made this known while reacting to a letter by the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, alleging that lawmakers who embarked on a trip to the UK disregarded coronavirus precautionary steps.

In the letter, Kyari also accused the lawmakers of violating screening procedures at the airports.

The letter, which surfaced online on Monday, was dated March 21 and addressed to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.



Reacting, Bashir, who is the Chairman, Senate Committee on Diaspora, Non-Governmental Organisations and Civil Society Organisations, said that he had not attended any public event since his return.

He tweeted, “Contrary to the reports that all the Senators that travelled to the United Kingdom for the Petroleum Oil and Gas seminar have not complied with the protocol on precautionary steps on COVID-19, I have been in self-isolation since I returned from the UK.

“So, I have not been to the National Assembly or attended any business or function. Also, the National Center for Disease Control contacted my next of kin earlier today to know how I am faring. I am in good health and enjoying enough rest at home.”

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com