Coronavirus test kits arrive Nigeria as cases toll 42

Nigeria’s share of the coronavirus kits donated by Jack Ma Foundation and Ali Baba Foundation to African Union Member States arrived in the country on Tuesday afternoon.

The donations were brought into the cargo area of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos by an Ethiopian Airlines cargo plane.

Although closed to international flights, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority allows emergency flights such as this at the MMIA.

The Government of Ethiopia on Monday received a consignment of medical equipment from the foundations.

The shipment included over 1.5 million laboratory diagnostic test kits and over 100 tons of infection prevention and control commodities.

This relief initiative was launched by the Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Dr Abiy Ahmed; the Jack Ma Foundation; and Alibaba Foundation as part of actions towards implementation of the Africa joint continental strategy for COVID-19 led by the African Union through its Africa Centre for Disease Control.

Each AU member state is expected to get equipment consisting of 20,000 laboratory diagnostic test kits, 100,000 medical masks, and 1000 protective suits and face shields to the fight against COVID-19.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there are 42 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Nigeria, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

