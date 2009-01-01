Home | News | General | Coronavirus scare in Aso Rock: VP Osinbajo goes into self-isolation

- Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo has gone into self-isolation

- Osinbajo and Abba Kyari sat close to each other at the last Federal Executive Council meetings held in Aso Rock

- Kyari, chief of staff to President Muhammadu Buhari tested positive to COVID19

A report by Daily Sun indicates that Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo might have gone into self-isolation.

According to the report, also on self-isolation is the chief of staff to the vice president, Ade Ipaye, who is also a Senior Advocate of Nigeria like Osinbajo.

Osinbajo and Kyari sat close to each other at the last Federal Executive Council meetings held in the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa.

Abba Kyari, chief of staff to Buhari (right) tested positive to coronavirus recently

Source: Facebook

PAY ATTENTION: Download our mobile app to enjoy the latest news update

Kyari, chief of staff to the president has since tested positive to the viral disease.

Kyari who was on a trip to Germany on Saturday, March 7, to meet with officials of Siemens in Munich on Nigerian electricity expansion programme, returned to the country on Saturday, March 14.

Abule Ado blast: Sanwo-Olu meets Buhari behind closed doors at Presidential Villa

Former vice president, Abubakar Atiku, had sent a short word of prayer to Kyari on Tuesday, March 24.

“My thoughts and prayers are with Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari. Allah ya kare mu gabaki daya, kuma ya bashi lafiya,” he tweeted.

Some Nigerians in their reactions said the pandemic will show leaders in Nigeria the essence of having a functioning health system in the country.

Many have mocked the leaders, stressing that they cannot even embark on health tourism at this point in time.

Meanwhile, the weekly federal executive council meeting of the Buhari administration has been suspended “until further notice.”

Also, as part of its measures to contain the spread of coronavirus, the federal government has asked public servants to work from home from Tuesday, March 24.

The directive was given by Mrs Yemi Esan, the head of service ​of the federation, in a memo circulated to public servants on Monday, March 23.

Sanwo-Olu reacts to Lagos explosion, unveils plans for victims

Recall that the federal government recently shut down three international airports as part of its strategic measures to curb the spread of coronavirus across the country.

The airports are; Mallam Aminu Kano Airport, Kano; Akanu Ibiam Airport, Enugu; and the Port Harcourt Airport, Rivers.

The government had earlier banned all travels outside the country by officials of ministries, departments, and agencies until further notice.

The presidential task force also advised Nigerians to cancel all travels abroad especially to all high-risk countries.

International flights into Nigeria have since been halted following a directive from the government.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have upgraded to serve you better

Coronavirus: Nigeria's health minister speaks on chloroquine as cure for COVID-19 | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...