BREAKING: Father Mbaka gives latest prophecy on Covid-19

- Father Ejike Mbaka has told Nigerians what they should do as coronavirus spreads in the country

- Mbaka encouraged citizens to put their trust in God instead of reacting to updates on the virus with panic

- The cleric prophesied that God will bring healing to the entire world

Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka of the Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria (AMEN) has given his latest prophecy on the rampaging global disease, known as coronavirus.

In a statement released by Maximus Ugwuoke, AMEN's spokesperson, Mbaka called on Nigerians to put their faith in God instead of responding to the virus with fear, Vanguard reports.

Coronavirus: God’ll heal the world, don't panic - Mbaka tells Nigeria

The Christian cleric said that God will bring healing to the world, as people all over the world, especially in the country engage in fasting and prayers.

Father Ejike Mbaka declared to Nigerians that God’ll heal the world and that they should not panic.

The statement partly read: “Fr Mbaka enjoins all to continue to keep believing in the healing and miraculous power of God that He has continued to demonstrate among us and increase our faith in the healing blood of Jesus."

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Mbaka had given his latest reaction to the dreaded disease called coronavirus.

During a prayer session held on Wednesday, March 18, in Enugu, Mbaka called on Nigerians not to respond to the global pandemic with panic, adding that fear itself has torment.

The famous Christian cleric assured Nigerians that despite the fact no cure has been found for the virus, God has a solution if only people will call on him in prayer, since, according to him, the maker of the universe has supremacy over all human affairs and problems.

He said that if only God's children will exercise faith in him, all things will be possible to them.

The prophet stated: “Under the priestly anointing, I release healing to the entire world, particularly where the disease is ravaging so much, let there be healing, let there be sunray always, which is one of the antidotes to the disease. God release drug that will cure it in Jesus name."

