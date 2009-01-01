Home | News | General | Covid-19: Kyari arrives Gwagwalada hospital for treatment

- Abba Kyari has arrived at the isolation centre in Abuja to commence his treatment

- The president's chief of staff arrived at the facility located in Gwagwalada, the outskirts of the FCT

- The president's right-hand man will now commence treatment in the facility under the watchful eyes of doctors

Chief of Staff to the president, Abba Kyari, who on Tuesday, March 24 tested positive for coronavirus has arrived the isolation centre in the Nigerian capital, Abuja.

The centre is located at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital (UATH), Gwagwalada, in the outskirts of the Federal Capital Territory.

Kyari will now commence treatment in the facility under the watchful eyes of doctors.

Kyari is one of the high profile Nigerians who have tested positive for COVID19

A source who spoke to Daily Sun on the issue said rumours on social media that one of the ventilators in the facility had been moved to Aso Rock to cater for Kyari was false.

His words: “I can confirm that as of this evening (Tuesday) no ventilator was moved. Both of them are intact. One is located at Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital and the other one is at the Isolation centre. Both of them are there.”

Kyari who was on a trip to Germany on Saturday, March 7, to meet with officials of Siemens in Munich on Nigerian electricity expansion programme, returned to the country on Saturday, March 14.

Former vice president, Abubakar Atiku, had sent a short word of prayer to Kyari on Tuesday, March 24.

“My thoughts and prayers are with Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari. Allah ya kare mu gabaki daya, kuma ya bashi lafiya,” he tweeted.

Already, Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo has gone into self-isolation after sitting close to Kyari at the last Federal Executive Council meeting held in the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa.

Osinbajo's chief of staff, Ade Ipaye, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria like his boss, has also gone into self-isolation.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported that there are two new cases of coronavirus in Nigeria.

The NCDC via its official Twitter account on Tuesday, March 23, revealed that one case is from Bauchi state while the other one is from the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja bringing the total number of cases to 44.

