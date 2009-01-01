Home | News | General | Trent Alexander-Arnold picks his favorite between Ronaldo and Messi, praises 1 Liverpool teammate

- Trent Alexander-Arnold has praised Liverpool teammate Minamino

- The Englishman explained that the Japanese has improved his English

- Alexander-Arnold also picked Lionel Messi ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has praised Japanese footballer Takumi Minamino for the speed at which the 25-year-old attacking footballer has improved his English.

Takumi Minamino impressed Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp when he performed well in the Champions League against the Reds which forced Liverpool to sign him during the January transfer.

And since he joined Liverpool, Takumi has played seven games for the Reds before the season was suspended due to the outbreak of deadly coronavirus

According to the report on Metro, Trent-Arnold explained that Minamino found it difficult to communicate with most of his teammates because he did not understand English.

But the Japanese took the challenge upon himself and he has improved ever since he start learning the language.

'‘He’s massively improved. Probably the fastest learner. The fastest I’ve ever seen someone learn a language. It’s incredible,''. Trent Alexander-Arnold explained.

Liverpool will hope that the League resumes for them to have the chance of winning the Premier League title.

Also, Trent Alexander-Arnold explained that he will pick Lionel Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo if he is asked to do so.

Alexander-Arnold has not faced Cristiano Ronaldo, but he met Lionel Messi two times last season in the Champions League.

The England international also explained that he would love to spend his entire career playing for Liverpool in the Premier League.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Andrew Robertson refused to pick who is the best between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo and instead settled for his captain at Anfield Jordan Henderson.

In the world today, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are both known as the best players considering what they have achieved so far in their careers in football.

The rivalry between these two players is so tough with Lionel Messi winning six Ballon d'Or awards, while Cristiano Ronaldo has won five.

Many football fans will say Lionel Messi is the best player on earth, while others will claim that Cristiano Ronaldo is the best.

However, Andrew Robertson while answering questions from his fans on social media picked Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson as the best player on earth.

