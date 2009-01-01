Home | News | General | COVID19: Nigeria receives Chinese billionaire's medical supplies

- The first batch of medical supplies, donated by Chinese billionaire Jack Ma to tackle the coronavirus crisis in Africa arrived recently

- Nigeria has now received its own share of the supplies through Ethiopia Airlines

- The cargo plane landed on Tuesday, March 24 at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport by 3.20pm

Chinese billionaire, Jack Ma, has fulfilled his promise to donate medical equipment to tackle coronavirus in Africa.

African countries have been receiving the donations since Sunday, March 22 when the first batch of equipment arrived Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia.

The flight carried 5.4 million face masks, kits for 1.08 million detection tests, 40,000 sets of protective clothing and 60,000 sets of protective face shields.

The remaining shipments of medical supplies are expected to reach Addis Ababa and be distributed to more African nations over the next few weeks.

Nigeria has now received its donation from the Chinese tech billionaire who is the founder of Ali Baba group.

The donations were made through the Jack Ma Foundation.

An Ethiopian Airlines Freighter landed on Tuesday, March 24 at Murtala Muhammed International Airport by 3.20pm to deliver the medical supplies.

“We appreciate the donation of the Jack Ma Foundation and the generosity of Jack Ma. We admire Abiy Ahmed, our Prime Minister, for his initiative and organization of the entire coordination of the process,” Firihiewot Mekonnen, general manager, Ethiopian Airlines, Nigeria said while receiving the supplies.

The donations will come in handy as Nigeria's coronavirus cases continue to spike in the last few days.

Medical experts had called on the Nigerian government to begin mass testing as government workers continue to get stretched due to contract tracing.

The supplies fro Jack Ma will ease the stress of the overwhelmed workers and help them carry out their duties effectively.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported that there are two new cases of coronavirus in Nigeria.

The NCDC via its official Twitter account on Tuesday, March 23, revealed that one case is from Bauchi state while the other one is from the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja bringing the total number of cases to 44.

