Arsenal star named in Forbes 30-under-30 list for sports and games in a big recognition

Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin has been recognized by Forbes who named the Spaniard in their 30-under-30 list for sports and games based on his contributions.

Hector Bellerin has been using his social media platform to create awareness for social and environmental causes which has made those at Forbes happy.

They appreciated the Spanish football star for the way he has been dealing with his environment most especially on his donation.

"The 24-year-old has been a regular in the Premier League since his breakthrough season in 2014, whilst off the pitch he has continued to win plaudits for his views on social and environmental causes.

"Having grown up in Barcelona, the Spanish international won the hearts of many Londoners after donating £50 to Grenfell Tower families for every minute he played at the European Under-21 Championships in 2017,'' Forbes explained in a statement according to Daily Star UK.

Speaking on the development, Arsenal star Hector Bellerin thanked those who named him on the list for his contribution and promised to continue to do more.

Bellerin and his teammates at Arsenal are occupying ninth position on the Premier League standings before the English topflight was suspended.

His manager at the Emirates stadium Mikel Arteta contracted coronavirus and has been quarantined ever since he was tested positive.

As it stands for now, there is no definite time to when the Premier League will resume for this season because of coronavirus troubling all humans in the world.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Chelsea reportedly joined Spanish giants Barcelona and Manchester United in the race to sign Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who could leave the Emirates this summer.

Manchester United were the first to show interest in the signing of the Gabonese footballer whose contract at the club will expire in 2021.

But according to the report on UK Sun, Arsenal chiefs are aware that the former Borussia Dortmund striker is not ready to sign a new deal at the Emirates stadium.

Since joining Arsenal in January 2018, Emerick Aubameyang has scored 61 goals in 96 games for the North London side.

But lack of winning any trophy since he joined most especially losing the Europa League final against Chelsea has made Aubameyang to conclude his mind on leaving Arsenal.

