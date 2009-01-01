Home | News | General | Ugandan couple get married with only 3 guests in attendance (photos)

- Joy and Jimmy knew their love was greater than a crowd yelling and screaming as they took their vows

- The two chose to get married at a church hall in the presence of just three witnesses

- In attendance were: the priest, the groomsman, the matron and the happy couple

- The Ugandan pair even avoided hosting an elaborate reception and chose to enjoy each other's company alone

A Ugandan doctor named Joy Semambo has set the bar high for other brides after deciding to go small or go home during the happiest day of her life.

The happy newlyweds chose to walk down the aisle with the man of her dreams in an event attended by only three guests who witnessed the unique celebration of love.

Joy had on a lovely princess-like gown that was puffy and decorated with lovely lace while her husband stuck to a strict code of blue and white. Photo: mywedding.co.ug

Joy and her man Jimmy Sekimpi said their vows on Saturday, March 21, and after that the two did not head out to a lavish reception.

Instead, they went straight back home.

Their matron was dressed in a sparkly blue dress and the groomsman wore a tux identical to that of the man of the hour. Photo: mywedding.co.ug

According to mywedding.co.ug, the witnesses included the couple’s matron, a bridegroom and the priest who presided over the affair.

In case you were wondering, the ceremony was colourful and the couple stuck to basics like a traditional gown, a lovely suit and a few decorations at the event.

The smiles on their faces proved quality always trumps quantity.

Joy had on a lovely princess-like gown that was puffy and decorated with lovely lace while her husband stuck to a strict code of blue and white.

Their matron was dressed in a sparkly blue dress and the groomsman wore a tux identical to that of the man of the hour.

Even during their picture moment, the four flashed their smiles with so much glee and graced the occasion with a sense of fulfillment that meant everything.

The groom’s brother said via Facebook the newlyweds opted to enjoy the rest of the day together instead of catering to tens of people in a tiring reception.

Their friends and family members were on board and thought Joy and her husband had done the right thing.

They passed their regards through a WhatsaApp group and cheered the two as they walked into a new chapter of life.

Simplicity is always so perfect.

