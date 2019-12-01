Home | News | General | Buhari expresses grief over killing of 47 by Boko Haram
By Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed “profound grief and sorrow’’ over the loss of soldiers who were ambushed by terrorists in Gorgi Village, Borno State.

About 47 soldiers according to the military authorities lost their lives as a result of the ambush.

The President in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu last night said, “sacrifices of our gallant patriots cannot be quantified, and their sacrifices cannot go in vain,’’ while commiserating with their families and those that sustained injuries.

According to statement, “the death of every soldier causes deep pains because he knows what it means to be a soldier, and fully understands the extreme risks associated with the profession.”

President Buhari said “despite the tragedies and incidents, we cannot allow anarchists and mass murderers to hold the country hostage.’’

He appealed to the military “not to allow the incident to affect their morale’’, assuring that his administration will continue to motivate and equip them adequately in order to cope with the complex challenges of unconventional warfare.

The statement said that the Nigerian Army has dispatched a team to assess the situation and report back to the government.

vanguard

