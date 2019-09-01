Home | News | General | Covid-19: Clerk orders total shutdown of NASS Complex

The management of the National Assembly has ordered a total shutdown of the complex as a measure to curtail the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

The Clerk of the Assembly, Mr Ataba Sani-Omolori issued the directive in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Sani-Omokoro said that the decision was taken in conjunction with the leadership of the Senate and the House of the Representatives.

“Following growing concerns over the rising incidence of COVID -19 in the country, the leadership of both houses and the management of the National Assembly have directed all staff including legislative aides to remain at home for the next two weeks.

“Legislators and staff of the assembly are encouraged to adhere to the professional advice from the Minister of Health and the National Centre for Disease Control.

“Only clerks of both chambers, Directors and Heads of departments are expected to show up at work in the National Assembly,” he said.

The directive also made it clear that all banks and other businesses within the complex are expected to be closed for the period.

NAN reports that 44 has so far been reported to have been infected by the novel coronavirus in the country.

