Home | News | General | Coronavirus: JAMB suspends activities nationwide

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) on Tuesday said it has temporarily suspended all activities requiring physical contacts in all its offices and centres nationwide.

The directive was contained in a statement issued by the board’s Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede and made available to newsmen on Tuesday, in Lagos.

Oloyede stated that the development was in line with the professional advice of government on safety of all persons in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic around the globe.

“All candidates and members of the general public should hereby note that the board has temporarily suspended all its activities that will be requiring physical contacts in all its offices around the country.

“The board has equally upgraded its ticketing online services which are available to attend to enquiries, complaints as well as handle some services.

“Candidates can access the services on the board’s website, www.jamb.org.ng and also through candidate’s profile.

“Enquiries and complaints can be lodged on ‘support .jamb.gov.ng,” it said.

He further explained that all services requiring biometric verification were henceforth suspended till further notice.

It assured the public of the board’s prompt and adequate services online, adding that the situation would be reviewed regularly.

JAMB said all suspended services would be restored without delay as soon as the circumstance permits.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...