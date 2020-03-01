Home | News | General | Coronavirus: Gov. Sanwo-Olu orders closure of all markets in Lagos

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has ordered the closure of all markets.

The order is effective March 26.

Those not affected are shops selling essential commodities such as medical equipment, water, foodstuff.



Sanwo-Olu made the announcement to the press on Tuesday.

“It is not a total lockdown, we still want people on essential services to go about their normal activities. We are trying to de-centralise markets in Lagos.

“This is why we want to use some of our closed schools as markets, so people can buy food and medicine without going a long distance.

“It is only when you are alive that you can talk about economics and finance,” he said.

Currently, there are 42 cases of coronavirus in Nigeria, with most in Lagos.

Federal government workers on level 12 and below started working from home today.

