Coronavirus is a lie, they want us to stop praying - Islamic leader says

Leader of Izala Muslim sect in Plateau State, Sheikh Sani Jingir, claims coronavirus is Western conspiracy to stop Muslims from performing their religious rites.

The Islamic leader in a sermon on an Izala TV monitored in Kaduna on Tuesday insisted that coronavirus was not real.

He fingered the United States President Donald Trump of having a hand in the coronavirus issue.

Jingir said any Muslims who believed in Trump and stopped praying at the Holy Mosque in Mecca should seek for God’s forgiveness.

