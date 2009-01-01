Home | News | General | Coronavirus is a lie, they want us to stop praying - Islamic leader says
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 7 minutes ago
Leader of Izala Muslim sect in Plateau State, Sheikh Sani Jingir, claims coronavirus is Western conspiracy to stop Muslims from performing their religious rites.

The Islamic leader in a sermon on an Izala TV monitored in Kaduna on Tuesday insisted that coronavirus was not real.

He fingered the United States President Donald Trump of having a hand in the coronavirus issue.

Jingir said any Muslims who believed in Trump and stopped praying at the Holy Mosque in Mecca should seek for God’s forgiveness.

