Anambra doctors suspend strike to help battle coronavirus

Medical doctors in the service of the Anambra State Government have suspended their four-week industrial action.

The doctors said they had to do so to help contain coronavirus spread.

Speaking at a press conference in Onitsha, Anambra State, the chairman of the body, Dr Livinus Chukwuma, said the suspension of the strike was in line with their oath of practice to uphold the health of the citizens.



He described the decision as a sacrifice worthy of taking in view of the seriousness of COVID-19

He said, “Considering the current trend in the world, namely COVID-19 and its presence in Nigeria, the civil service doctors in Anambra State feel that it is a mark of dishonour to the people of the state to remain on strike while they are facing the looming danger.

“The scare of the eventual outcome will be indelible in the minds of the public and the doctors too.

“In line with the oath we swore to uphold the health of our citizens, the doctors have decided to suspend the strike in order to be combat-ready for the COVID-19 pandemic. This is a sacrifice expected of us and must be made.”

He urged the striking doctors to be at their places of work by 8am on today.

