God will save us from Coronavrus - Fr Mbaka
- 4 hours 9 minutes ago
The Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, on Tuesday said God would save the world from the coronavirus pandemic.
This is coming as the Catholic Diocese of Enugu suspended handshaking during Mass, weddings and burials till further notice.
Mbaka said Nigerians should embrace prayer, fasting and charity.
He said, “God loves us and will answer our prayers and grant healing and deliverance to the whole world over the COVID-19 pandemic.”
In a statement spokesman for the cleric, Maximus Ugwuoke, said the postponement of the weekly open ministrations was in adherence to global efforts and official measures by the Catholic Church towards containing coronavirus.
The statement read, “Fr Mbaka enjoins all to continue to keep believing in the healing and miraculous power of God that He has continued to demonstrate among us and increase our faith in the healing blood of Jesus.”
The statement further said Mbaka he would continue his spiritual intervention to stop the disease.
