Nigerian senate on a break to allow members’ self-isolatate

The Senate said on Tuesday that it adjourned plenary for two weeks to enable senators, especially those who recently returned from foreign trips, to go on self isolation.

The Senate Spokesperson, Senator Godiya Akwashiki, stated this while addressing journalists after the red chamber adjourned till April 7, as part of measures to prevent further spread of COVID-19.



Akwashiki said, “Senate adjourned for 14 days to reconvene on April 7. It is expected that during this period, all senators will go on self isolation.

“The Senate leadership will still be on hand to address any emergency from the executive.”

But the senators who recently returned from a foreign trip to the United Kingdom said none of them had shown signs of COVID 19 symptoms since they returned, eight days ago.

They also said that they were tested before their departure in London and on arrival in Nigeria.

Senator Mathew Urhoghide, who was among the affected senators, spoke on behalf of his colleagues in an interview with our correspondent.

He said, “All the senators that went on that trip are today very strong. I’m a pharmacist and I know what I’m talking about.

“We have being on self-isolation since we came back. We have followed necessary procedure to avoid contact.”

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Health, Ibrahim Oloriegbe, corroborated the assertion of the London returnee.

He said, “For over two weeks now in the Senate plenary, we have been observing no hand shake and I can assure you that no senator has tested positive to the coronavirus.

“At the moment in the country, we don’t have enough testing kits. What we had in the past was 1,000 kits but it has being improved to 10,000 kits.

“The mode of conducting the test should be on two weeks interval. The NCDC has acquired new testing kits.”

Meanwhile, the Clerk to the National Assembly, Mohammed Sani-Omolori, has shut down all forms of activities in the complex until further notice.

Sani-Omolori, stated this in a Circular marked, NASSICNAI46NOI. 1/41 and dated March 24, 2020 and addressed to the presiding officers of both chambers.



Senator sneezes during plenary, frightens colleagues

Meanwhile, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Agriculture, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, frightened his colleagues when he sneezed during plenary on Tuesday.

The senator who did not wear his face mask properly before the involuntary action happened suddenly, quickly put the mask on immediately.

Senator Ibrahim Gobir from Sokoto State immediately stood up from his seat while other senators adjusted their face masks properly.

The development forced the Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi, who was addressing the chamber to halt his speech as other senators burst into laughter.

