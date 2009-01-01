Home | News | General | Top 10 highest paid coaches in the world revealed, you will not believe who is no.1

- Diego Simeone is the highest earning manager in football following his track record with Atletico Madrid

- Inter Milan's Antonio Conte, Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp and Jose Mourinho complete the top five managers

- Two other managers in the top ten rankings are employed to different Chinese Super League sides

Diego Simeone is the manager in football that has the highest take home per annum beating the likes of Jose Mourinho, Pep Guardiola and the likes, cited on Daily Star.

The Argentine boss has been with Atletico Madrid since 2011, leading them to one la Liga win, two Europa League titles and were runners-up twice in the Champions League.

While Simeone pockets £37million annually, Inter Milan gaffer Antonio Conte is second with a take home package of £27m yearly.

The Italian boss won the Premier League with Chelsea in 2017 and was eventually kicked out despite his FA Cup triumph for The Blues the following season.

Liverpool star snubs Okocha, Kanu, names his best Nigerian player ever (it's a huge surprise)

Spanish tactician Pep Guardiola who has won two Champions League titles is in third with £24m yearly income while Jurgen Klopp settles for fourth position with £22m annual take home.

Jose Mourinho and Zinedine Zidane are tied in fifth earning slightly below the £20m regardless of their achievements in Europe and the domestic scene.

Sacked Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde was in seventh with £17.2m salary as Italians Fabio Cannavaro and Maurizio Sarri who go home with £13m and £12m respectively.

Former Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez now with Chinese League side Dalian Yifang earns just below £12m.

The ranking of the highest-paid coaches in 2019/2020:

1) Diego Simeone (Atlético de Madrid) €40.5m

2) Antonio Conte (Inter Milan) €30m

3) Pep Guardiola (Manchester City) €27m

4) Jürgen Klopp (Liverpool) €24m

5) José Mourinho (Tottenham) €23m

5) Zinedine Zidane (Real Madrid) €23m

7) Ernesto Valverde (FC Barcelona) €19m

8) Fabio Cannavaro (Guangzhou Evergrande) €14m

Super Eagles star misses out in top 10 midfielders in the world despite remarkable form this season(see full list)

9) Maurizio Sarri (Juventus) €13.5m

10) Rafa Benitez (Dalian Yifang) €13m

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Lebron James could not help but express his admiration for Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe, cited on Mirror.

The LA Lakers superstar who is also a stakeholder with Liverpool did not hide his love for the Premier League club as they seek to earn their first league title in over 30 years.

The American basketball superstar has traveled to watch the Reds play at Anfield on several occasions since he became partners with the club in 2011.

Nigeria still needs Enyeama, Maradona was my toughest opponent - Rufai | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...