COVID-19: NDBDA begs firms to support citizens with hand santizer, face masks

Begs Niger Delta residents against open defecation

By Davies Iheamnachor – Port Harcourt

The Niger Delta Basin Development Authority, NDBDA, has urged corporate organisations, companies to support citizens and health workers with hand sanitizers, face masks and other items as the nation battles to contain the spread on the dreaded Coronavirus in the country.

The Managing Director of NDBDA, Engr. Tonye David-West, who called for increased sensitization campaign across all strata of the society, urged Nigerians to adhere strictly to government’s directives to shut down schools, places of worship, crowded places as well as maintain social distance.

David-West also advised government agencies, parastatals, and the private sector operators in the Rivers State to provide hand sanitizers and disinfectant in their respective workplaces.

He said: “I want to commend the Honorable Minister of Water Resources, Engineer Suleiman Adamu for the foresight of going from school to school campaigning on the need for Nigerians to imbibe the culture of handwashing years before the outbreak of this Covid-19.

“I want to call on multinational organizations and privileged Nigerians to support the effort of government by supplying such items as disinfectants, sanitizers, sufficient test kits at the airports and land borders and surgical masks to ease the job of the health workers at the front line.

“As I speak to you, staff and management of NDBDA have complied fully with the guidelines given by the federal government. As you can see, on these premises, we have provided hand sansitizers at designated points for both staff and visitors. Others should take a leaf from the NDBDA”.

He, however, warned against open defecation, noting that it is dangerous during the season of airborne diseases.

