FG approves process for appointment of Perm Secs

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA — President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of new Permanent Secretaries to fill the slot of Kwara, Kebbi, Abia, Anambra, Cross  River,  Kaduna,  Kano, Oyo, Rivers,  Sokoto, Adamawa, Yobe, Gombe  and Jigawa states,  who will retire in 2020, as well as fill existing  vacancies  in  Zamfara  and  Kogi states.

In a memo dated March 23, 2020, by Olawunmi Ogunmosunle, Director of Communication, office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, President Buhari also gave approval for the commencement of the process for the selection of eligible Directors to fill the vacancies.

By this development, officers  in the main stream of the federal civil service, who attained the substantive rank of Director, on Salary Grade level 17 on or before January 1,  2018,  who  had  updated  their  records  on  the  Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System, IPPIS, Verification Portal  and  hail from the aforementioned states and are not retiring  from the service earlier than, or on December 31,  2021, are eligible to participate.

The memo enjoined ministries/offices are to “forward the list of all eligible directors on SGL 17 in their ministry/office; their confidential and personal files; 20 copies of their curriculum vitae; brief on each of the directors in the attached format, to be produced in Microsoft word and submitted in both hard 20 copies and soft copies to the office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation.

In a related development, the President has also approved the deployment of three Permanent Secretaries. In a memo by the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, Jalal Arabi will leave the State House for the newly created Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, while Tijjani Umar will replace him at the State House.

Sabiu Zakari, hitherto Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transportation is now in charge of the Ministry of Defence.

Vanguard

