“Gwagwalada Hospital Ventilator Moved To Aso Rock” – Reno Omokri

Former special aide to President Goodluck Jonathan is claiming one of the two ventilators in Gwagwalada hospital has been moved to state house Abuja . Is the govt hiding something? Is it only Kyari that has tested positive ? Since Kyari is being moved to Lagos who requires the ventilator in aso rock ?

My source (a doctor) revealed that one of only 2 ventilators at Gwagwalada Specialist Hospital, has been ordered moved to an unknown location, suspected to be Aso Rock. I urge Nigerian journalists to go to the hospital to investigate and expose this government!

…. RENO OMOKRI

https://mobile.twitter.com/renoomokri/status/1242449845178294273

