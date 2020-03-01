Home | News | General | “Gwagwalada Hospital Ventilator Moved To Aso Rock” – Reno Omokri
Coronavirus: Widespread fear as Kyari, Bauchi gov test positive
Jack Ma’s Donation To Fight COVID-19 Arrives Nigeria

“Gwagwalada Hospital Ventilator Moved To Aso Rock” – Reno Omokri



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 5 hours 34 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Former special aide to President Goodluck Jonathan is claiming one of the two ventilators in Gwagwalada hospital has been moved to state house Abuja . Is the govt hiding something? Is it only Kyari that has tested positive ? Since Kyari is being moved to Lagos who requires the ventilator in aso rock ?

My source (a doctor) revealed that one of only 2 ventilators at Gwagwalada Specialist Hospital, has been ordered moved to an unknown location, suspected to be Aso Rock. I urge Nigerian journalists to go to the hospital to investigate and expose this government!
…. RENO OMOKRI

https://mobile.twitter.com/renoomokri/status/1242449845178294273

alt
DON'T MISS: Download Edujandon.com News app and get latest news updates directly to your phone!

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 186