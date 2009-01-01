Home | News | General | Trump, Senate agree to spend 'historic' $2trn assistance funds on Americans affected by coronavirus (see how it'll be spent)

The fight against deadly Covid-19 in the United States got enormous support as the Senate leaders and President Donald Trump sealed a deal of massive $2 trillion coronavirus spending bill.

Coronavirus is hitting hard on Americans with 54,935 confirmed cases and casualty toll standing on 784 as at Tuesday, March 24, according to Worldometers statistics on the global pandemic.

On Wednesday, March 25, President Trump and Senate reached a bipartisan agreement on a historic relief package for the citizens following days of intense discussions.

Senate majority leader, Mitch McConnell, announced the decision at the Senate floor, saying 'this is wartime level of investment for our nation.'

President Donald Trump and the Senate leaders have agreed on massive $2 trillion coronavirus spending bill for Americans.

The relief package will see people making up to $75,000 a year receiving checks for $1,200. Similarly, couples receiving up to $150,000 salaries will receive $2,400, with an additional $500 per child.

However, the payments would decrease for those making more than $75,000, with an income cap of $99,000 per individual or $198,000 for couples.

According to NBC News, the bill will also mark out $100 billion assistance funds for hospitals, $350 billion in assistance to small businesses.

$500 billion will also be directed towards corporations, including airline companies and cruise lines, that have been hurt by the outbreak.

About $150 billion will be directed toward the state and local stimulus funds.

