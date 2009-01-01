Home | News | General | Man United legend sends important message to club's chiefs concerning Odion Ighalo

Manchester United icon Rio Ferdinand has stated that although he had questioned why the club brought Odion Ighalo to Old Trafford, he has now changed his mind, Mirror reports.

The ex-England defender stated that he was not too sure when United signed the 30-year-old on deadline day, but he now has another thought.

Ighalo has been impressive since moving to Manchester United scoring four goals in his three starts for the club.

He has also made five appearances off the bench and performed well to the surprise of the former defender.

Ferdinand who won the Premier League with Manchester United six times now believes Ighalo’s impact is very much needed at the club.

He further stated that his performance since joining the club will be a big morale booster for injured Marcus Rashford and other players in the team.

"Eight games, three starts, four goals and one assist. All you people saying 'What are we doing signing him?’ I was one of them, I have to admit it," said Ferdinand.

"He's proved us all wrong. It's refreshing to see someone like a supporter, he looks delighted to be there, like he's saying thank you every day to Ole.

"This boy looks like he's happy to be there, and whatever he's told to do he will do to the best of his ability.

"It's shocked me to see what he's done, and he hasn't turned them into world beaters but they needed something and he's brought it.

"Rashford will appreciate playing with someone like this when he's fit again. He's got something different to all the other guys in the team.

"He's something different if it's not going our way in games. He has affected games every time he's come on the pitch, that's what I like."

Meanwhile, Ighalo is in contention for Manchester United's March goal of the month award. The 30-year-old joined the Red Devils in January on a short-term loan deal but has shown he deserves more than just six months at the Theatre of Dreams.

So far, he has scored four goals and one assist in eight appearances across competitions since he made his debut last month.

However, two of his goals - against Derby County in the FA Cup and Europa League win against LASK have been nominated to win the club's prestigious award for the month under review.

Ighalo showed great instinct before powering those goals into the net as his side went ahead to win both matches convincingly, and without conceding a single goal.

