Due to COVID19, I'm giving N20,000 to 5 people in Nigeria, R1000 to 5 in SA - Singer Mr Dutch

- Nigerian singer, Bright Ukpabi, also known as Mr Dutch, has reacted to the coronavirus pandemic

- The singer took to social media via his Twitter page to pledge to give money to fans

- Dutch promised to give out N20,000 and R1000 to Nigerian and South African fans

The coronavirus pandemic is threatening to bring the world to its knees as even developed countries are struggling to contain the virus with as little casualties as possible, a task that is proving to be very difficult.

Many Africans were initially lax about the whole coronavirus scare as people started to peddle rumours that blacks cannot be affected by the disease.

Well, time has proven them wrong as people of different races and colour have suffered from coronavirus, with some of them dying.

In reaction to the pandemic, some popular personalities have taken to social media to make pledges that would help people who are struggling during this time.

Just recently, Nigerian singer, Bright Ukpabi aka Mr Dutch, took to social media via his Twitter page to promise to give fans money during this COVID-19 period.

Mr Dutch promised to give five South African fans R1000 each and five Nigerians N20,000 each.

He wrote: “Due to the #COVID19 crisis around the world. I decided I’m gonna give R1000 to 5 people in #SouthAfrica and N20,000 for 5 people in #Nigeria who needs help with food.”

See his tweet below:

Interesting.

In other news, Legit.ng reported that some Yoruba Nollywood actors who are based abroad have dropped a video to create awareness on the danger of coronavirus.

The Yourba-speaking actors who do not reside in the country told fans to listen to government officials and stay at home. They also advised on the importance of washing their hands as well as using alcohol-based sanitizers.

One of the actresses in the video also addressed the misconception some people had at the initial stage that blacks do not die from the virus. She said that black people have also lost their lives to it.

Some of the film stars featured in the video include; Tunde Owokoniran, Toyin Adewale, Doris Simeon, Tawa Ajisefini, to name a few.

