Coronavirus: 60 per cent of Americans approve of Trump's handling of viral disease

- President Donald Trump's handling of coronavirus has the approval of many Americans

- The latest poll by Gallup shows that 60 per cent of Americans approve of their president's actions so far

- The U.S president has said he hopes the country will shake off coronavirus by Easter

President Donald Trump's approval numbers are still high as he deals with the coronavirus outbreak, according to the latest Gallup poll.

Fox News reports that the poll shows 60 per cent of Americans approve of the president's handling of his actions to combat the virus.

That includes 94 per cent of Republicans and 60 per cent of Independents, while just 27 per cent of Democrats approve of the president's handling of the outbreak.

President Trump is a darling of many American citizens

Trump has come under intense criticisms from some sections of the U, S media for calling COVID19 'Chinese virus.'

But, it seems the majority of Americans are backing their president in his moves to combat the dread disease.

The U.S president has said he hopes the country will shake off coronavirus by Easter.

Trump told a White House news briefing reopening the US early next month would be “a beautiful timeline.”

The US has recorded almost 55,000 cases and nearly 800 deaths from coronavirus.

Globally there have been more than 420,000 cases confirmed and approaching 19,000 deaths.

Meanwhile, Trump and the U.S Senate leaders have reached a 'bipartisan agreement' on a massive $2 trillion coronavirus spending bill for Americans.

The relief package will see people making up to $75,000 a year receiving checks of $1,200, while couples receiving up to $150,000 salaries will receive $2,400.

The bill will also mark out $100billion in assistance funds for hospitals and $350 billion in assistance to small businesses.

In another development, oil prices leapt to $30.17 per barrel on Thursday, March 19 bouncing back from days of heavy losses in a relief rally that may yet be short-lived due to the continued threat of coronavirus.

Brent crude rose by $2.10, or 8 per cent, at $26.98 a barrel after tumbling 13 per cent on Wednesday, March 18 in the third day of relentless selling.

While the US oil gained $3.44, or 17 per cent, to $23.81 a barrel after slumping nearly 25 per cent in the previous session.

