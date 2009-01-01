Home | News | General | Amazing facts about the life of Hollywood actor Brandon Routh

Brandon Routh is a film and television actor and producer from the United States of America. He is well-known for his titular superhero role in the Warner Bros film, Superman Returns as Superman. The actor's role in this film turned out to be his debut in the film and entertainment industry. He also filmed in many television shows before he took the lead role in Superman Returns.

In 2000, the celebrity also made several notable appearances in the Gilmore Girls TV series as an attendee of the Bangles concert. From May 23, 2001, to April 17, 2002, Brandon featured in One Life to Live, a soap opera as Seth Anderson. In 2014, the actor also had a guest role in Arrow as Ray Palmer, The Flash, and a primary role in Legends of Tomorrow. His recognizable characters in several popular TV series such as Chuck playing as Daniel Shaw made him win the hearts of many film enthusiasts in America.

Profile summary

Birth name: Brandon James Routh

Brandon James Routh Nickname: B.J.

B.J. Celebrated name: Brandon Routh

Brandon Routh Date of birth: October 9, 1979

October 9, 1979 Place of birth: Des Moines, Iowa, USA

Des Moines, Iowa, USA Brandon Routh height: 6 feet 2.5 inches

6 feet 2.5 inches Nationality: American

American State of residence: Los Angeles

Los Angeles Weight: 80 Kgs

80 Kgs Ethnicity: White

White Instagram: brandonjrouth

Early life

Brandon was born on October 9, 1979, in Des Moines, Iowa, as the third born of four children. His parents, Catherine LaVonne and Ronald Wayne Routh, raised their four children in Norwalk. His mother was a teacher while the father was a carpenter. The talented actor brother is a policeman at Des Moines, his hometown. The children have mixed ancestry of German, English, and Scottish.

He studied at the Norwalk High School. The handsome actor enrolled for higher learning at the University of Iowa to pursue a Bachelor of Fine Arts. While at the university, he was an active participant at Norwalk Theater of Performing Arts. His passion and commitment in the film and entertainment industry turned out to be fruitful when he was awarded for being the best actor in school. After graduating, he joined well-known film production companies in the USA.

Career

Superman Brandon Routh started his career in 1999 after he was featured as part of the music video of Christina Aguilera's song, What a Girl Wants. In 2000, he qualified for a minor role in the Odd Man Out series. Following his grown fame in Los Angeles, he often featured in other films such as Undressed, Awesometown, Around This Time, 0ne life to Live and Cold Case, among many others. In most of the films, he was only playing minor roles. Fortunately, after Warner Bros Company decided to revive the famous DC Superman, Routh was considered to be a suitable actor for the position.

The fact that he resembled Christopher Reeve was another reason why he qualified to be Superman. When the Superman Returns was produced in 2006, it was loved by most critics globally. The handsome actor also progressively played significant roles in films such as Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, Dylan Dog: Dead of Night, 400 Days, and Legends of Tomorrow. His roles in these films made him known all over the world.

Brandon Routh movies and TV shows

The celebrity has made appearances on big and small screens portraying his talented skills. His acting skills in several famous films has increased his fans globally. Having played a lead role in some superhero movies like Arrow and The Flash, he has earned a good title globally. He has also appeared on several TV shows playing both primary and secondary roles in different shows.

Brandon Routh movies

Here is a list of some of the films that Brandon has featured in over his career life:

Karla as Tim Peters in 2006 Denial as Man in 2006 Superman Returns as Clark Kent the Superman in 2006 Look, Up in the Sky! The Amazing Story of Superman as Brandon in 2006 Fling as James and as a co-producer in 2008 Zack and Miri Make a Porno as Bobby Long in 2008 Life Is Hot in Cracktown as Sizemore in 2009 Stuntmen as Kirby Popoff in 2009 Table for Three as Scott Teller in 2009 Kambakkht Ishq as Cameo in 2009 Miss Nobody as Milo Beeber in 2009 The Informers as Bruce in 2009 Unthinkable as Agent Jackson in 2010 Scott Pilgrim vs. the World as Todd Ingram in 2010 Dylan Dog: Dead of Night as Dylan Dog in 2011 Cost of Living as Silus in 2011 Number Nine as John in 2011 Crooked Arrows as Joe Logan in 2012 Missing William as James Anderson in 2014 400 Days as Captain Theo Cooper in 2015 Lost in the Pacific as Mike in 2016 Anastasia as Tsar Nicholas

TV shows

Below is a list of all the television shows and programs that the famous Brandon Routh Superman actor has featured in over his career life:

In 1999-Odd Man Out as Connor Williams Episode: You've Got Female

In 2000-Undressed as Wade

In 2000-Gilmore Girls as Party Guy at Concert Episode: Concert Interruptus

In 2001–2002-One Life to Live as Seth Anderson

In 2003-Cold Case as Young Henry Phillips Episode: A Time to Hate

In 2004-Will & Grace as Sebastian Episode: A Gay/December Romance

In 2004-Oliver Beene as Brian Episode: Dibs

In 2005-Awesometown as Officer Dino Wong

In 2006-The Batman as John Marlowe Episode: The Everywhere Man

In 2008-Fear Itself as Bobby Episode: Community

In 2010–2011-Chuck as Daniel Shaw

In 2012–2013-Partners as Wyatt Plank

In 2013–2014-Chosen as Max Gregory

In 2013 Newsreaders as Miles Van Cleef Episode: Hedge Fun

In 2014-The Exes as Steve

In 2014-Enlisted as Brandon Stone

In 2014-The Miller as Officer Dixon Episode: Carol's Surprise

In 2014-The Nine Lives of Christmas as Zachary Stone

In 2014–2016, 2020-Arrow as Ray Palmer

In 2015–2016, 2019-The Flash

In 2016–2020-Legends of Tomorrow as Ray Palmer

In 2016-Vixen voiced as Ray Palmer

In 2016-Lady Dynamite as Jack Tripper Episode: Jack and Diane

In 2017-Vixen: The Movie expressed as Ray Palmer

In 2019-Black-ish as Banner Copeland

In 2019-Are You Afraid of the Dark? as Theo Coscarelli

In 2019-Supergirl as Ray Palmer

In 2019-Batwoman Episode: Crisis on Infinite Earths

Video games

The actor has also played a part in voicing popular video games recommended for young kids as listed below:

2006-Superman Returns as Clark Kent 2013-Call of Duty: Ghosts as David Hesh Walker 2018-Lego DC Super-Villains as Billy Batson 2019-Magic: The Gathering Arena as Ral Zarek

Music videos

He has also done several videos for different songs as listed below:

In 1999-What a Girl Wants by Christina Aguilera

In 2006-The Avon Lady by The Lonely Island

In 2018-Babe by Sugarland

Awards and achievements

His hard work in the film and entertainment industry has not gone unrewarded because he has received the following awards:

He won the Saturn Awards for being the top Rising Star in 2006. The actor won the Saturn Awards for being the Best Actor in 2007. Routh won the Empire Awards for being the Best Male Newcomer in 2007. He won the IGN Awards for being the Best Villain Chuck in 2010. The celebrity won the Scream Awards for being the Best Superhero in 2006. He won the ShoWest Awards for being the Male Star of Tomorrow in 2006.

Achievements

The celebrity has also received He was nominated for the Teen Choice Awards for being the Choice Breakout Male Movie Star in 2006.

The actor qualified as a nominee for the Choice Movie Chemistry Award 2006.

He was nominated for the Choice Movie Rumble for his Breakout Performance in 2006.

He was nominated for the Detroit Film Critics Society Awards for being the Best Ensemble in Scott Pilgrim vs. the World in 2010.

in 2010. The actor qualified for the Scream Awards for being the Best Villain in 2011.

He was nominated for the Teen Choice Awards for being the Choice TV Actor: Action in Legends of Tomorrow in 2011.

in 2011. The celebrity qualified for the Golden Schmoes Awards for his Breakthrough Performance of the Year in Superman Returns in 2006.

Facts about actor Brandon Routh

He shares his birthday date with Chris O'Dowd. He loves all his fans, no matter their sports team affiliation, religion, political party, sexual orientation, or race. His sister Sara is the producer of the music track played on Sound of Superman; You're Never Gone. Routh spends his leisure time swimming, biking, and playing basketball. While at the University of Iowa, he trained as a model and writer to earn a living and cover his tuition expenses. During his high school days, he described himself as momma's boy. As of 2020, Brandon Routh age is 40 years.

How tall is Brandon Routh?

The handsome celebrity has a muscular physique with a towering height of 1.89 meters. His height aligns with most of the significant roles he plays in several movies.

Who is Brandon Routh wife?

In 2007, the handsome actor married his love partner Courtney Ford after their three-year-courtship. She is an actress known for her role in Parenthood, a television series in America. Brandon met ford back in 2003 when he was living in Hollywood. In 2012, Courtney Ford and Brandon Routh welcomed their first child, Leo James Routh, with much excitement.

The couple could not hide their joy as they revealed the good news to People, a few days after the child was born. Brandon Routh and Courtney Ford marriage is one of the most successful ones in America. They show much parental love to Leo, their adorable son.

What is Brandon Routh net worth?

Brandon is a successful actor who has put a lot of effort into his acting career. As of March 25, 2020, his gross net worth is estimated to be 15 million dollars. The massive wealth is attributed to his career in the film and entertainment industry. He is passionate about his work and looks forward to making more money from his acting career. The actor has also invested in different fields of interest as a way of earning a living. This has contributed to his excellent lifetime fortune.

Brandon Routh is a talented, successful Hollywood actor who has bagged a number of awards from the film and entertainment industry. Fortunately, his life has taken a unique path because he is a teetotaler and does not use cigarettes. This has inspired most upcoming actors, especially those who want to play the role of a superman like Routh. The rising young actors also admire his deep, resonant voice. His life marks an excellent Hollywood star globally.

