BREAKING: Presidency opens up on Osinbajo's coronavirus status



- The presidency has made efforts to calm the fears of Nigerians over the coronavirus status of Vice president Yemi Osinbajo

- A presidential aide, Femi Ojudu, has revealed that Osinajo has tested negative for the virus

- Ojudu reported this on his Facebook page on Wednesday, March 25

Amidst coronavirus scare in Aso Rock Villa, the vice president, Yemi Osinbajo, has tested negative for the global disease also known as Covid-19.

This was made public by Femi Ojudu, the special adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on political affairs on Wednesday, March 25.

Giving updates on the coronavirus case throughout the world on his official Facebook page, Ojudu said: “Vice President Yemi Osinbajo tests negative."

