Home | News | General | Football legend Pele finally names the better player between Ronaldo and Messi (see who's GOAT)

- Pele says Ronaldo is the best player in the world presently

- The former Santos striker added that the Juve star is better than Messi

- The 79-year-old who scored 1,281 goals during his playing days says he is the greatest to ever play the game

Brazilian legend Edson Arantes do Nascimento, known as Pelé, claims Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo is better than Argentine legend Lionel Messi, but reiterated that himself remains the greatest as cited on SunSport.

The three-time world cup winner believes the players of today cannot live up to the level of his greatness as he continues to hold the Guinness World Record as top scorer of all time.

The 79-year-old scored 1,281 goals during his career and despite a huge number of these goals scored in unofficial games; he believes none of these new generation players can reach that feat.

Liverpool star snubs Okocha, Kanu, names his best Nigerian player ever (it's a huge surprise)

In a recent chat with Pilhado, a YouTube channel, Pele said Ronaldo is better than his rival Messi because, according to him, the Juventus talisman is more consistent.

"Today the best player in the world is Cristiano Ronaldo," he said.

"I think he’s the best, because he’s more consistent, but you can’t forget about (Lionel])Messi, of course, but he’s not a striker.”

At 35, Ronaldo has featured in 1002 games scoring a record 725 goals with Messi scoring 697 goals in 856 games and two years younger.

Pele however snubbed Diego Maradona when naming those that could contend as the sports’ greatest just like him.

"It is a question that is difficult to answer. We cannot forget about Zico, Ronaldinho and Ronaldo.

“And in Europe, Franz Beckenbauer and Johan Cruyff.

"Now, it’s not my fault, but I think Pele was better than them all."

Before the present Messi-Ronaldo debate, there was a fierce rivalry between Pele and Maradona which as times gets heated.

Ighalo makes stunning revelation of what poverty did to him during his childhood days (it has to do with Man Utd)

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan'

Legit.ng earlier reported that Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo recently scored his 700th career goal in Portugal's 2-1 defeat to Ukraine in 2020 Euro qualifiers.

His achievements over the years have earned him a legendary status in the sports, having become the most successful player in the history of Champions League.

The 35-year-old became sixth player to reach the milestone after the likes of Gerd Muller (735 goals), Ferenc Puskás (746), Pelé (767), Romário (772) and Josef Bican (805).

Nigeria still needs Enyeama, Maradona was my toughest opponent - Rufai | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...