Former Arsenal and Real Madrid star risks being sacked after being isolated for over 15 days

- Emmanuel Adebayor could be sacked just one month after joining Club Olimpia

- The Togolese legend joined the Paraguay topflight last month from Kayserispor on a free transfer

- Adebayor has now been away from the club for over 15 days after being isolated over coronavirus in Benin

Paraguay topflight side Club Olimpia could end their deal with former Arsenal and Real Madrid striker Emmanuel Adebayor if he does not return to the outfit in a matter of days.

The 36-year-old has reportedly been in isolation in Benin for the past 15 days after his attempt to see his family in Togo.

Daily Star reports that the forward who also featured for Manchester City at some point in his career was on his way back to his new club when he was held during a stop-over in Benin.

Adebayor joined the south American club on a free transfer from the Turkish Super Lig side Kayserispor last month and has made just one appearance for them since then.

The Togolese star was said to have left Paraguay when the country was in partial lockdown over the deadly coronavirus which has forced the globe to embark on a compulsory holiday.

Reports claim he was forced to go into isolation after arriving Benin in a bid to observe him for the number of days the virus develops into sickness.

He is now in a hotel in the port city of Cotonou – and must stay there for at least 15 days.

Adebayor was quoted to have told The Mirror: "It is like being at home – it doesn't bother me at all.”

Meanwhile, many were left astonished after learning about the former Premier League star going all the way to Paraguay to play football.

However, his reign started on a bad note at the club after being suspended for launching a kung-fu kick on an opposition player.

The club is now said to be weighing their options regarding the forward following the news of his issues in the west African country.

Adebayor has made four appearances across competitions for Club Olimpia and has failed to score in any of the games, and that would be a part of the yardstick to decide if he will stay or leave.

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Arsenal and Manchester City striker Emmanuel Adebayor has completed a transfer move to Paraguayan side Club Olimpia.

Since he left Turkey, the former Togo international became a free agent and there were reports linking him with a return to the Premier League.

Club Olimpia who are currently sitting fifth on the topflight standings in Paraguay want to fight for the title and they believe Emmanuel Adebayor is capable of helping them in front of goals.

