Top Premier League manager donates €1m to help fight coronavirus in Spain

Pep Guardiola has joined the train in fighting the spread of coronavirus in Spain by donating massive sum of €1m to help tackle the heartbreaking disease.

He is currently in Spain with his family following the suspension of the Premier League and other major Leagues in the world.

The ex Barcelona gaffer is said to have made the donation to the medical college and the Angel Soler Daniel Foundation in the Spanish city.

Forty thousand people are said to have been infected with coronavirus in Spain with close to 3000 reported to have died as a result of the virus.

Pep Guardiola's donation will however help in buying medical equipment and protective material for hospital staffs in Catalonia who are making serious research to fight the disease.

Manchester City are occupying second position on the Premier League standings before the English topflight was put on hold.

But they don't have the chance of winning the League title this season considering the points Liverpool are topping the table with.

Liverpool on the other hand may also not win the League this season should the Premier League body decide to cancel the whole season which will be a big blow for Jurgen Klopp.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi made awesome donation of €1m to Hospital Clinic to help them in their research and the fight against deadly coronavirus.

People in all nations in the world have been in fear and serious tension since the outbreak of coronavirus considering how the disease is spreading and the number of deaths recorded.

Spain and Italy are among the most affected countries in the world and the circumstance has also made authorities in charge to stop all games until further notice.

Lionel Messi and all his Barcelona teammates have quarantined themselves at home immediately after the Spanish La Liga was suspended.

No Barcelona player has for now contracted the virus, and their captain Lionel Messi wants the epidemic to stop.

The Hospital Clinic took to their official social media page to confirm that they have received donation from Lionel Messi before Mundo Deportivo reported the amount they got.

