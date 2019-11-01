Home | News | General | Breaking: NRC shuts down Lagos-Ogun Mass Transit Train Services

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) on Wednesday announced the suspension of the Lagos-Ogun Mass Transit Train Services (MTTS) with effect from Wednesday evening.

The Lagos Railway District Manager, Mr Jerry Oche, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that the new development had become imperative to contain the further spread of COVID-19 in the state and the country.

NAN reports that the NRC on March 21, announced the suspension of passengers’ train services in the country with effect from Monday before it was later set aside in another statement same day.

“We are shutting down today. So, there is not going to be evening train operations until further notice.

“We are shutting down to curb the spread of COVID-19. The closure is going to be indefinite until further directives from the government.

“We carry a lot of people at ones and this continued operations might aid the spread of the virus.

“We think it is only wise to shutdown. COVID-19 is not a respecter of persons.

“All we can do is to protect ourselves. We know that people need to go around to make ends meet but again, only the living can do that,” Oche said.

He urged commuters to obey the government on stay-at-home order.

The NRC manager said that further information on the train services would be made available in due cause.

NAN reports that the corporation, which runs two trains in the morning and in evening daily, continued operations on Wednesday morning. (NAN)

