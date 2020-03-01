Home | News | General | COVID-19: Nollywood actresses sensitise Nigerians

y Actresses Kemi Afolabi and Sola Kosoko took to their Instagram handles to sensitise Nigerians on the reality of COVID-19 and the preventive measures to adopt.

They urged Nigerians to adhere to the preventive measures stated by the health officials like washing of hands, maintaining personal hygiene, social distancing and more.

Sola Kosoko wrote: “Hello everyone. It is no longer news that Coronavirus is real, please let us comply to all the directives of our health officials and the government.

” Let us maintain high level of hygiene; we shall surely win this war by God’s grace,” she said.

Also Kemi Afolabi had this on her page: “Hello everyone, how are you doing at this trying time? It is for real we have a situation at hand.

“COVID-19 is real, it is already heating the world, we have cases already in Nigeria, so don’t let anyone tell you otherwise.

“I know it is difficult to watch a lot of businesses locked down but let us adhere to the rule,” she said.

Afolabi went further in Yoruba language to apologise to movie producers who were still sending messages as regards location, time and date for shooting to her.

“I saw some movie producers sending me messages of the venue, date and time for shooting; Am sorry oo, I cannot go, let us reschedule, for now let us adhere strictly to the rule,” she said.

The actress also advised Nigerians to relax in their various homes and catch some fun as they watch the already produced films. (NAN)

