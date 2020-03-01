“Build Hospital Una No Hear, Now You Can’t Go Abroad” – Don Jazzy
Check out this tweet made by Don Jazzy amid the coronavirus outbreak which has now affected some top Nigerian government officials like Abba Kyra, Buhari’s Chief of Staff and Bauchi governor, Bala Mohammed.
Don Jazzy made this tweet via his verified Twitter account.
“Build hospital build hospital una no hear. Now you can not go abroad.”
