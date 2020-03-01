Home | News | General | “Build Hospital Una No Hear, Now You Can’t Go Abroad” – Don Jazzy
“Build Hospital Una No Hear, Now You Can’t Go Abroad” – Don Jazzy



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 2 hours 5 minutes ago
Check out this tweet made by Don Jazzy amid the coronavirus outbreak which has now affected some top Nigerian government officials like Abba Kyra, Buhari’s Chief of Staff and Bauchi governor, Bala Mohammed.

Don Jazzy made this tweet via his verified Twitter account.

“Build hospital build hospital una no hear. Now you can not go abroad.”

About Article Author

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

