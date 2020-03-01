Home | News | General | Fuel Scarcity Looms As NUPENG Hints Sit-At-Home Order From Friday

The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has expressed concern over the coronavirus outbreak.

The cases of the global pandemic in the country have risen to 46 in Nigeria.

The body said it may order its members and those of affiliates to stay at home from Friday if the well-being of tanker drivers, marketers, suppliers among others was not guaranteed.

This was contained in a statement Tuesday night by National President, Williams Eniredonana Akporeha and General Secretary, Afolabi Olawale.

NUPENG observed that its members were rendering critical services to the nation on a daily basis in these critical times.

It noted that the Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD), Petrol Station Workers (PSW), Petroleum Depots Workers, Independent Marketers Employees, Oil and Gas Suppliers (OGS), Surface Tankers Kerosene Peddlers (SUKATEP), Liquefied Petroleum Gas Retailers, (LPGAR) and others were becoming highly vulnerable to coronavirus.

“NUPENG is seriously monitoring the unfolding situation while also putting into account the safety and welfare of these vulnerable and integral segments of our membership, which are of paramount concern to us”, it read.

“In the light of the above, the Union may be forced to direct these workers to stay at home with effect from 00:00hrs on Friday 27th March 2020, this is a very difficult decision but necessary and important with respect to the safety of these set of workers.”

Urging members to remain good ambassadors, law-abiding and disciplined, NUPENG prayed that health experts will find a lasting solution to coronavirus.

It urged stakeholders in the downstream sector of the Nigeria Oil and Gas Industry to obey health and safety measures by the World Health Organization (WHO) and Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) by maintaining social distancing and an excellent personal hygiene.

