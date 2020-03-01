Home | News | General | Nigeria Records Two New Coronavirus Cases – Toll Now 44

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported that there are two new cases of coronavirus in Nigeria. The NCDC via its official Twitter account on Tuesday, March 23, revealed that one case is from Bauchi state while the other one is from the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja bringing the total number of cases to 44.

The tweet read: “Two new cases of #COVID19 have been confirmed in Nigeria: 1 in FCT and 1 in Bauchi.

“The cases have travel history to Germany and the UK. “As at 06:25 pm on 24th March, there are 44 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria. 2 have been discharged with 1 death.”



In the last few days, there has been a sharp increase in the magnitude of coronavirus cases inNigeria. This has caused subtle panic among citizens, as

many are now calling on the federal government to lock down the country. Already, the Muhammadu Buhari’s government is taking very strict measures to contain the spread.

On Monday, March 23, major decisions were taken by the Buhari administration. The government asked some public servants to work from home from Tuesday, March 24 via a directive issued by Mrs Yemi Esan, the head of service of the federation. The Buhari’s government also announced the closure of all land borders and suspended its weekly federal executive council meeting “until further notice.” The government had earlier placed restrictions on travel to coronavirus worst-hit countries as the

world continued to battle the global pandemic.



President Buhari himself is at the receiving end of the viral disease. His chief of staff, Abba Kyari tested positive to coronavirus. Already, Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo has gone into self-isolation after sitting close to Kyari at the last Federal Executive Council meeting held in the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa. Osinbajo’s chief of staff, Ade Ipaye, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria like his boss, has also goneinto self-isolation.

