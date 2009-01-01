Home | News | General | BREAKING: Atiku pledges N50m to fight against coronavirus
BREAKING: Atiku pledges N50m to fight against coronavirus



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
Atiku Abubakar, former vice-president, has pledged N50 million to a coronavirus relief fund for Nigerians.

He announced this in a statement he issued on Wednesday.

He said the donation is being made on his behalf by Priam Group to form part of the stimulus package the federal government should create for Nigerians.

He said: “I commend all all individuals and corporate organisations who have one way or the other provided some form of relief for the Nigerian people. I further call on more more corporations and individuals with capacity, to assist the public in these trying times.

“To this end, Priam Group pledges N50 million on my behalf as my humble contribution to a relief Fund that will form part of the stimulus package.”

One of the sons of the former vice-president is currently receiving treatment in Abuja after testing positive for the virus.

More to follow…

