Shake-up as FIRS retires directors

The board of the Federal Inland Revenue Service has approved the retirement of all directors that have served up to eight years.

The board also approved the appointment of four Coordinating Directors and two Group Leads in an acting capacity.

The Director, Communications and Liaison Department of the FIRS, Abdullahi Ahmad, confirmed the development on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said the move is part of ongoing-internal reforms to reposition the Service towards achieving its N8.5tn tax target.



He said, “The FIRS Board took this decision at its emergency meeting No. 2. held on Friday, March 20, 2020, during which it also approved the retirement of all directors who have served for eight years and above as directors in the Service, in line with Para 10.1(a)(iii) of Human Resources Policy and Programmes of the FIRS statute.”

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com