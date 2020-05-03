Home | News | General | After compulsory 14-day quarantine, former Super Eagles star jets out of Italy

- Victor Moses is not taking chances with coronavirus at all

- The Nigerian and six others have left Italy to their base to avoid contracting the infection

- More than 70,000 people are currently infected with coronavirus in Italy

Nigeria’s Victor Moses is said to have left Italy alongside six other Inter Milan players after their compulsory 14-day self-quarantine following the suspension of the Serie A, Italian outlet L’Eqipe reports, cited in Complete Sports.

Coronavirus continues to wreak havoc in Italy as the country’s death toll from the epidemic goes beyond a record 7,000 with over 70,000 confirmed cases.

Inter players were forced into self-isolation after Juventus’ defender Daniele Rugani tested positive for the dreaded disease, barely 24 hours after both teams had faced off behind closed doors.

Rugani was an unused substitute in that game which ended 2-0 in favour of Juventus as there were fears that all players might have been exposed to the infection.

No testing centre in 4 geo-political zones as coronavirus cases hit 12 in Nigeria

Moses who has retired from the national team is on loan to Inter from Chelsea and it was reported that he returned to his base alongside Diego Godin, Ashley Young, Romelu Lukaku and Christian Eriksen.

Moses has managed to feature in just seven games for the club this season as he has struggled with recurring thigh injury

The Serie A is currently suspended indefinitely due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo and his agent Jorge Mendes are reportedly set to join forces in a bid to help fight the dreaded coronavirus in Portugal, SunSport reports.

The Juventus striker’s agent Mendes has made a donated heavily by purchasing vital medical items for the Sao Joao hospital in Portugal.

It was reported that the super-agent bought 200,000 gowns and three ventilators for the hospital located in the Portuguese capital Porto.

The country’s National Institute of Medical Emergency (INEM) field tent was specially set up at the location to help fight the dreaded disease.

Ekiti confirms first coronavirus case as American dies, driver tests positive

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan'

Legit.ng earlier reported that Serie A administrators are weighing the option of restarting the league on May 3, 2020, after it was suspended due to the coronavirus epidemic, Sun Sport reports.

Italy has been massively hit with the dreaded disease with more deaths and active cases more than any country in the world and situation has forced all sporting activities to be banned.

Serie A which has 12 games more to end the season could recommence at the earliest on May 3, 2020, as the deadly coronavirus continues to spread across the globe.

4-yr-old boxer: I want to become a world champion | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...