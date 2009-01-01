Home | News | General | This heroic woman forfeited job interview, begged employers to hand position to a desperate single mum (photo)

How possible or easy is it to forgo a job you are very sure of and, instead, beg your prospective employer to give it to another person you just met on the day of the interview?

Well, that was what Twanano Allan Mabunda, a South African lady did.

The expectant mother had the courage to tell her potential employers that a mother of two sons, who was also called for the same interview, needed the job more.

Briefly.co.za, Legit.ng's sister project, reports that Twanano Allan Mabunda approached her desperate rival, who was poised for a government security investigator post on the day of the interview.

"On a Friday that I went to the interview for the government job accompanied by my little brother-in-law I realised it was between me and another lady.

"She was going in and out of the restrooms; shivering and mouth moving but the words couldn't come out. I knew she was my competitor and I decided to have a chat with her.

"She explained to me that she is a single mother of two sons and that she is just on her own," she said.

According to Twanano, the woman explained that the interview was the only chance she had to be something and earn something for her kids.

"I said a silent prayer in my heart that, 'God you know I am expecting a son; you know I am a breadwinner; you know I hate my current job and I need change; you know the salary there is not adequate; you know the hardships I face there; but if this lady needs it more than I do; give it to her'," she narrated.

Twanano was called in first to be interviewed.

"I told the interviewers that the lady needs the job more than I do and that I forfeit my interview for her sake.

"I went out as she was called in and I waited outside. She came back crying and told me that they gave her the job and that may God bless me. I told her that surely He will," she added.

Did her own blessing come? Yes. She said the following Monday she was offered a job in the private sector as a specialist forensic investigator.

"I realised that this is the job that I needed and the other was just the job I wanted," she said.

She said this has taught her that sometimes people needed to be selfless. She advised that what one wants might be someone's need.

"Remember that I was working when I went to that interview. I was not happy with the salary and condition.

"Here is a lady; she is not working and a single mother. Nothing in this world is superior and inferior; all we need is little more love and selfless," she stressed.

