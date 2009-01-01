Home | News | General | Just in: Super Eagles legend set to replace Man Utd star Ighalo at his Chinese club

- Obafemi Martins has been tipped to replace Ighalo at Shanghai Shenhua

- The 35-year-old left the Chinese club in 2018 after spending three seasons

- United loanee Ighalo is expected to seal a permanent deal at Old Trafford

Obafemi Martins is said to be on the verge of a sensational return to Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua to replace compatriot Odion Ighalo who is on loan at Manchester United, Complete Sport reports.

Martins had a stint with Shanghai enhua having played three seasons between 2016 and 2018 where he scored a total of 22 goals in 58 appearances.

Several reports from China have stated that the 35-year-old may likely return to the club should his countryman Ighalo sign a permanent deal with Manchester United this summer.

Ighalo has been impressive since moving to Manchester United scoring four goals in his three starts for the club.

Panic at Old Trafford as Coronavirus could hinder Ighalo's current contract extension with Man United

He has also made five appearances off the bench and performed well to the surprise of his critics who initially doubted his move to Old Trafford.

According to Titan Sports, Martins arrived China on Tuesday, March 24, and now on the verge of a return to his former club as they prepare for a new season.

The Chinese Super League season for the year 2020 was suspended indefinitely due to the ravaging coronavirus, but authorities are now relaxing the lock down.

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan'

Legit.ng earlier reported that Kevin Maussi Martins is the son of Super Eagles legend Obafemi Martins and he is already making waves in the top five European Leagues.

The youngster is currently on the register of Inter Milan U15 team and has also played for the Italian underage team.

Top European club terminates Super Eagles legend's contract after speaking up against coronavirus

Reports claim he has already scored one goal in three appearances for the Azzurri cadet team having made his debut with them last November.

He has also represented AC Milan youth team before joining a rival team after impressing at the San Siro outfit.

The centre forward takes after his father who scored 19 goals in 42 matches for the Nigerian national team.

Although he might not follow his father's footsteps in playing for the Super Eagles as he holds Italian citizenship.

But if the Nigeria Football Federation move to invite him for the national team, he might have a chance of mind.

Nigeria still needs Enyeama, Maradona was my toughest opponent - Rufai | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...