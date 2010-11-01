Home | News | General | Cesc Fabregas finally reveals the main reason he left Arsenal for a move to Barcelona

Former Arsenal captain Fabregas has finally opened up on the circumstances that made him to leave the Premier League giants despite being the captain then.

Cesc Fabregas was one of the fastest growing football stars in the Premier League thanks to former boss Arsene Wenger who gave him the chance when he was young.

His superb performances helped Arsenal reached the Champions League final in 2006 where the Gunners lost against Spanish side Barcelona in Paris.

The match was also Thierry Henry's last game for Arsenal as he moved to Barcelona the following season where he won the La Liga title and also the Champions League he failed to win in London.

After he left, Arsene Wenger then gave the mantle of leadership to Cesc Fabregas who has now revealed how he battled against pressure to win titles.

According to the report on Daily Star UK, Cesc Fabregas explained that it got to a stage that he had to go and meet Arsene Wenger that he wanted to leave, but the Frenchman blocked the move.

He also explained that he felt then that only Robin Van Persie and Samir Nasri were playing to his level at Arsenal which was frustrating.

"I had to lead this team to win something… I gave everything. Sometimes, I used to go home after we lost and I used to cry, I used to suffer, I used to spend sleepless nights suffering,'' he explained.

Fabregas later left Arsenal for a move to Barcelona before coming back to the Premier League to join Chelsea.

The 32-year-old currently plays for Monaco and it was his former teammate at Arsenal Thierry Henry who signed him.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how business mogul Aliko Dangote was told that he will have to offer the sum of £2 billion for the possibility of him to buy Premier League giants Arsenal.

Aliko Dangote who is known as the richest person in Africa has for the past few years shown interest and desire to acquire the ownership of Premier League side Arsenal.

According to the report on UK Mirror, Aliko Dangote is currently focusing on other projects and he is planning to submit a massive bid for Arsenal in the coming year.

In January this year, Aliko Dangote made it clear that he has the intention of becoming the owner of Arsenal and he will be prioritizing his desire possibly in the year 2021.

