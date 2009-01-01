Home | News | General | Joshua finally opens up on his health 2 weeks after meeting Prince Charles who tested positive for coronavirus

- Anthony Joshua is doing quite well amid fears he was exposed to deadly coronavirus

- The boxer was at the Westminister Abbey earlier this month to celebrate his heritage on Commonwealth Day

- Joshua met the royal family including Prince Charles who is said to have tested positive for COVID-19

- The 30-year-old's spokesperson has now come out to reveal his client is doing very well in Isolation

Two-time heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has confirmed that he is doing just fine after many feared he may have been exposed to deadly coronavirus.

The 30-year-old boxer of Nigerian descent delivered a powerful speech in front of the royal family to celebrate his heritage on Commonwealth Day at Westminster Abbey earlier this month.

He met the queen along with other royalties during the ceremony - a meeting which suggested the fighter could have contracted the virus.

Reports from the royal family revealed that Prince Charles has been infected with COVID-19 two weeks after coming in contact with the boxer as reported by The Mirror.

The Prince of Wales was revealed to have tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday and is self-isolating in Scotland after showing mild symptoms.

Meanwhile, Joshua's spokesperson told Mail Online: "AJ is at home following government guidelines, he is fit and well.

"He wishes everyone affected a speedy recovery and a huge thank you to all the front line key workers."

Joshua has a mandatory fight ahead of him this summer as he faces Kubrat Pulev at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on June 20.

The pandemic has now cast doubt on the fight as the globe is practically on lockdown from all activities including sports.

With the recent developments, a new date has been proposed with both heavyweights expected to faceoff on July 25.

Meanwhile, Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn is expected to decide this week whether to postpone his two heavyweight shows in May.

Dillian Whyte is due to take on Alexander Povetkin in Manchester on May 2 while Dereck Chisora and Oleksandr Usyk are due to clash three weeks later in London.

Also, the deadly virus also looks set to delay Tyson Fury's trilogy fight with Deontay Wilder until October.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Anthony Joshua was loud and proud of his Nigerian heritage during the Common Wealth ceremony at Westminister Abbey, video cited on Twitter.

The WBO, IBO, IBF and WBA champion gave an inspirational speech that acknowledged his roots despite being born in England.

The 30-year-old who is preparing to defend his titles against Pulev in June was dressed in a black suit and he stood on the podium and said.

