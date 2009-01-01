Home | News | General | Man says he got full scholarship from foreign university after Buhari dashed his hope

- Chidozie Ojobor could have travelled abroad to study on federal government's scholarship, but President Muhammadu Buhari reportedly cancelled the scholarship

- He says the scholarship, which was introduced by ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, was for first-class Nigerian graduates

- Ojobor finally got a full scholarship from University of Toronto the same year the presidential scholarship was cancelled

A Nigerian man has shared a story of how he and others were abandoned by Nigeria and recognised by other countries.

The man identified as Chidozie Ojobor said after he and some of his friends passed a scholarship designed for first-class Nigerian graduates who wanted to pursue both masters and PhD in any top 25 universities in the world, their hopes were dashed.

According to him, in 2014, ex-president Goodluck Jonathan introduced the Presidential Special Scholarship (PRESSID) so as to build a strong team of brilliant Nigerians who will come back to serve the country years later.

Legit.ng gathers that Ojobor who made the disclosure on LinkedIn said he scored 94% in the exam, adding that 15 of them from University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), scored between 80 and 97%.

According to him, he was already a lecturer at UNN at the time.

"Sometime in February 2015, the list of 101 successful candidates was shortlisted in the National Dailies. Fifteen of us were on that list. I had applied to Princeton University, Imperial College London and University of Toronto already. That phase of our lives was glorious."

He said after President Muhammadu Buhari won the 2015 presidential election and was sworn in, he recalled the list and complained that there was no single northerner on it.

Ojobor said: "He believed it was an agenda of the south. Right before our eyes, meritocracy was shortchanged for federal character. It was first like a joke, but we all lost that huge scholarship.

"It was worth about $250,000 per person (tuition and living expenses inclusive across 5 years). Before then I had little faith in the country but when this happened, I became weary of the country."

He said he got a full scholarship from University of Toronto the same year, adding that any nation that shortchanges merit for anything else will fail.

Ojobor said: "Thankfully, later that year, I got a full scholarship from University of Toronto for my Masters and PhD (6 years in total). Of those other 14 friends of mine, 13 of them have also moved since then - US, Canada, UK, New Zealand, Japan etc.

"Obviously, we moved on but truth is, the life we have now was afforded to us by the government of another country, many of which will seduce you with permanent residency and citizenship afterwards.

"Any nation that shortchanges merit for anything else will fall. Nigeria has the brightest people, yet, we are where we are (in Osinbajo's voice)."

In other news, a member of the Kebbi state House of Assembly, Honourable Faruk Aliyu Nasarawa, has empowered the people of Jega constituency in Kebbi state.

During the empowerment programme organised at the weekend, the lawmaker said he decided to empower his people so as to cushion the effects of the current economic hardship on them.

