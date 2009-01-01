Home | News | General | COVID19: Akwa Ibom asks Nigerian Navy to help protect its shorelines against illegal entry

- The Akwa Ibom government is fighting to ensure that there is no case of coronavirus in the state

- The government also asked the Nigerian Navy to help protect its shorelines against illegal entry

- The state government also maintained that there is no confirmed case of COVID19 in Akwa Ibom

The Akwa Ibom state government has begun moves to secure its coastal borders as Nigeria battles with the coronavirus pandemic.

The government is already putting in place measures to maintain surveillance, detection and containment of the disease.

Legit.ng gathered that the Udom Emmanuel administration has made moves to secure coastal borders against illegal entry to prevent the disease from entering Akwa Ibom.

Governor Udom Emmanuel is doing everything possible to protect his people against the dreaded virus.

The government called on the Nigerian Navy to heighten their patrol on the state's shorelines to check the influx of foreigners and reduce the chances of infected persons gaining illegal entry into Akwa Ibom.

The government also maintained that there is no confirmed case of COVID19 in the state.

Commissioner for health, Dr Dominic Ukpong stated this on Tuesday, March 24 at Government House Press Center, Uyo.

His words: “There is no confirmed case of COVID-19 disease in Akwa Ibom state. If and when there is, it will be announced through official quarters.”

He expressed concerns that in the last few days, the rumour mill has been awash with unverified reports about the prevalence of COVID19 in Akwa Ibom.

He reassured residents of the state that the Akwa Ibom government will continue to put in place measures to safeguard their lives and properties.

Already, the Akwa Ibom government have:

1. Set up monitoring processes at the various entry points to the state with a sophisticated passengers screening facility

2. Provided functional ambulances and rapid response teams on standby to move suspected or confirmed cases to the Emergency Operation and Treatment Centre (EOC), in Ikot Ekpene

3. Distributed Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to all health facilities to facilitate infection prevention and control and

4. Set up incidents management rooms in the major secondary health care facilities in the state.

Dr Ukpong also stated that training and intensive enlightenment awareness sessions have been conducted in all nooks and crannies of the state, adding that the Road Transport Workers union are directed to provide handwashing facilities with soap and running water as well as hand sanitizers at the entrance to all parks/garages.

On social gatherings, he said: “The task force has been mandated to monitor preventive measures put in place for gatherings of more than 10 persons, including churches, marriage/funeral ceremonies, and other celebrations who will be accommodated within the prescribed social distance of not less than 6ft.”

He warned that non-compliance will necessitate an immediate shutdown of such facilities by the government.

Meanwhile, the federal government has alerted Nigerians to the existence of an android-based malicious and fraudulent coronavirus ransomware application.

Minister of information and culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed raised the alarm via a press statement on Tuesday, March 24.

Mohammed said the application claims to provide updates on the virus and infections near the user but warned that it is fake.

