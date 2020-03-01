Home | News | General | Singapore reports 73 new coronavirus cases
Singapore reports 73 new coronavirus cases



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 48 minutes ago
  • Singapore reports 73 new coronavirus cases Singapore reported 73 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, the city-state’s biggest daily jump, taking its tally to a total of 631 infections.

The health ministry said around that half of the new infections were imported, with the other half local cases.

Singapore, which has been battling the respiratory pandemic for over two months, has seen a spike in mainly imported cases in recent days.

The Southeast Asian nation has closed its borders and taken more stringent social distancing measures such as shutting bars to try and stem the spread of the virus.

