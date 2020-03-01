Home | News | General | Breaking: Buhari tests negative for coronavirus
German MPs to vote on historic spending measures against coronavirus
COVID-19: NCDC lists measures to support health security in states

Breaking: Buhari tests negative for coronavirus



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Kindly Share This Story:

Coronavirus: Buhari to returnee FG officials: You must self-isolateBy Nwafor Sunday

President Muhammadu Buhari has Wednesday tested negative for coronavirus.  Confirming the news, Presidency through the Special adviser on Media and Publicity to Mr President, Mr Femi Adesina, said that Buhari’s status is a thing of joy.

Yesterday, the chief of staff, to Mr President, Abba Kyari was tested positive for coronavirus, after visiting countries that have high coronavirus cases.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Ekiti gov, Fayemi, self-isolates after contact with two positive patients

Vice president Yemi Osinbajo has equally tested negative to the virus. Senator Babafemi Ojudu, Special Adviser to the President of Nigeria on Political Matters disclosed this.

He said the Vice President results have returned negative. “Vice President Yemi Osinbajo tested negative,” he tweeted on Wednesday morning.

Details later:

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 167