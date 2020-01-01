Home | News | General | COVID-19: FRSC advises Nigerians to minimise travelling
COVID-19: FRSC advises Nigerians to minimise travelling



FRSC, Daura

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Command in Ogun  State has advised Nigerians to minimise travelling to curtail the spread of Coronavirus in the country.

The state FRSC Sector Commander Mr Clement Oladele, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) in Ota on Wednesday.

Oladele said the advice became necessary to prevent further spread of the virus in the country.

“Definitely, it is going to affect the people, but they should reduce their travelling at this period, except it is very important,” he said.

The sector commander urged Nigerians to use an online or electronic platform to transact their business instead of engaging in unnecessary travels.

“They could use their phones instead of using the road,” he said.

Vanguard

