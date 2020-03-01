Home | News | General | Pastor Urges Nigerian Government To Reject Coronavirus Test Kits From Jack Ma
Pastor Urges Nigerian Government To Reject Coronavirus Test Kits From Jack Ma



  • 4 hours 50 minutes ago
Senior Pastor of Awaiting The Second Coming Of Jesus Christ Ministry, Adewale Giwa has warned Nigeria not to accept Coronavirus test kits and prevention materials donated by Chinese Billionaire, Jack Ma.

The materials were said to have been received on Tuesday by General Manager, Ethiopian Airlines, Nigeria, Firihiewot Mekonnen, who appreciated the Jack Ma Foundation for their generosity.

However, Giwa, in a statement to Edujandon.com on Wednesday, urged Nigerian government to make its local kits available for the people.

“It is not advisable for Nigerian government to accept these kits from China.

“While the outbreak started in China, the bulk of cases and fatalities are now everywhere in the world.

“Let us make use of our own prevention materials. I believe the state governors across Nigeria can handle this.

“If God is protecting us, we must be watchful and prayerful. We must not allow ourselves to be fooled,” he said.

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

