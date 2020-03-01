Pastor Urges Nigerian Government To Reject Coronavirus Test Kits From Jack Ma
Senior Pastor of Awaiting The Second Coming Of Jesus Christ Ministry, Adewale Giwa has warned Nigeria not to accept Coronavirus test kits and prevention materials donated by Chinese Billionaire, Jack Ma.
The materials were said to have been received on Tuesday by General Manager, Ethiopian Airlines, Nigeria, Firihiewot Mekonnen, who appreciated the Jack Ma Foundation for their generosity.
However, Giwa, in a statement to Edujandon.com on Wednesday, urged Nigerian government to make its local kits available for the people.
“It is not advisable for Nigerian government to accept these kits from China.
“While the outbreak started in China, the bulk of cases and fatalities are now everywhere in the world.
“Let us make use of our own prevention materials. I believe the state governors across Nigeria can handle this.
"If God is protecting us, we must be watchful and prayerful. We must not allow ourselves to be fooled," he said.
