Edo Speaker Tests Positive To Coronavirus



The speaker of the Edo state House of Assembly, Frank Okiye, has tested positive to Coronavirus. Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, disclosed this Wednesday while briefing journalists.

He said the state is taking measures to tackle further spread of the virus in the state.

